Left Menu

SCORE Report highlights need for advanced data system to boost COVID-19 response

Two-thirds of low-income countries have established a standardized system to report the causes of deaths.

WHO | Geneva | Updated: 02-02-2021 13:36 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 13:36 IST
SCORE Report highlights need for advanced data system to boost COVID-19 response
The pandemic has highlighted that even the most advanced health and data systems still struggle to provide data in near real-time in order to act swiftly.   Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

Today, 4 in 10 of the world's deaths are unregistered and in the African region, only 1 in 10 deaths is currently recorded, according to the first-ever global assessment of country health information systems released today by the World Health Organization in partnership with Bloomberg Philanthropies.

Two-thirds of low-income countries have established a standardized system to report the causes of deaths. However, the SCORE Report highlights the urgent need to strengthen these systems to help the world respond to health emergencies and track progress towards global health goals.

The pandemic has highlighted that even the most advanced health and data systems still struggle to provide data in near real-time in order to act swiftly. The lack of data worldwide limits the understanding of the true mortality impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, undermining response planning.

"The pandemic has stretched the capacity of country health information systems around the world, as they must track both the disease and other critical health trends," said Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General. "The SCORE report is an important step towards better data, for better decisions and better health."

Estimates show that 60% of the countries reviewed have a well-developed system for reviewing the progress and performance of their health sector and only half have the capacity to monitor the quality of care. Only 32% of the countries have a good capacity for a national digital health strategy based on recommended standards.

"With SCORE at hand, WHO will support countries around the world to address data gaps and strengthen their data and health information systems," said Dr Samira Asma, Assistant Director-General, for Data, Analytics and Delivery.

Although there is good availability of data on areas such as immunization, tuberculosis and HIV incidence, there is less coverage on health issues such as mental health and cancer. Less than half of the countries report national facility data on severe mental health disorders.

This lack of data severely limits countries in their ability to plan and implement effective health programmes.

"The SCORE report guides countries to invest in priority areas with the greatest impact on the collection, analysis and use of health data. Among other recommendations the report urges countries to strengthen their overall health data systems, to improve their death data registration systems and to collect more and better quality data to address inequalities," said Michael Bloomberg, WHO Global Ambassador for Noncommunicable Diseases and Injuries.

The report and the portal are part of WHO's SCORE for Health Data Technical Package that will support countries and regions to view their assessments, conduct analyses, and improve health data for healthier populations.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 140: Release delayed, more powers of Blast can be revealed

As Google eyes Australia exit, Microsoft talks Bing with PM

INSIGHT-Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive

Succession Season 3: HBO announces new actors’ names, when can it be released?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ministry of Home Affairs hands over to NIA probe into blast near Israel Embassy: Official.

Ministry of Home Affairs hands over to NIA probe into blast near Israel Embassy Official....

India urges citizens to avoid unnecessary travel to Myanmar

In view of a military coup in Myanmar, Indian Embassy in Yangon issued a notification on Tuesday, urging Indian citizens to take precautions and avoid unnecessary travel. In view of the recent developments, all Indians Citizens are required...

UP: Two PAC personnel on farmers' protest duty killed, five others injured in road crash

Two Uttar Pradesh policemen deployed for farmers protest were killed and five others injured when they were run over by a speeding truck here early on Tuesday, police said.The canter truck hit barricades that were put on the road in view of...

BEENEXT appoints Hero Choudhary as Managing Partner; Faiz Rahman named Partner

Early-stage venture capital firm BEENEXT on Tuesday said it has promoted Hero Choudhary as Managing Partner. Besides, the Singapore-based firm has also appointed Faiz Rahman as its new partner for Indonesia Investments.Heros promotion from ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021