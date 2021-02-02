Left Menu

Zimbabwe will have access to Chinese COVID-19 vaccine soon, ambassador says

Zimbabwe will have access to a Chinese COVID-19 vaccine soon, China's ambassador in Harare said on Tuesday, as Beijing ramps up its availability to developing nations.

Reuters | Harare | Updated: 02-02-2021 15:16 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 15:16 IST
Zimbabwe will have access to Chinese COVID-19 vaccine soon, ambassador says

Zimbabwe will have access to a Chinese COVID-19 vaccine soon, China's ambassador in Harare said on Tuesday, as Beijing ramps up its availability to developing nations. Last week, Zimbabwe health officials said Russia and China had approached it about supplying coronavirus vaccines.

COVID infections have escalated in Zimbabwe this year, with about 60% of its 33,548 cases and more than two-thirds of its 1,234 deaths recorded since New Year's Day. Only a handful of African nations have begun giving doses as the continent scrambles to obtain supplies for its 1.3 billion people - at a time when many richer nations are racing ahead with mass immunisation campaigns.

"Zimbabwe will be one of the first 14 countries to receive vaccine aid from China very soon," Guo Shaochun, Chinese ambassador to Zimbabwe, wrote on Twitter. Guo did not elaborate further and did not respond to calls seeking comment.

Other countries in line to receive shots from China include Pakistan, the Philippines, Myanmar, Cambodia, Mongolia, the Palestinian territories, Belarus, Sierra Leone and Equatorial Guinea, according to a Chinese foreign ministry statement shared by Guo. In future, China plans to assist a further 38 developing countries with vaccines, the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 140: Release delayed, more powers of Blast can be revealed

As Google eyes Australia exit, Microsoft talks Bing with PM

Succession Season 3: HBO announces new actors’ names, when can it be released?

INSIGHT-Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Kenyan recycles plastic waste into bricks stronger than concrete

Nzambi Matee hurls a brick hard against a school footpath constructed from bricks made of recycled plastic that her factory turns out in the Kenyan capital.It makes a loud bang, but does not crack. Our product is almost five to seven times ...

Biden to issue executive orders on asylum, legal immigration, separated families

U.S. President Joe Biden on Tuesday will order a major review of asylum processing at the U.S.-Mexico border and the legal immigration system as he seeks to undo some of former President Donald Trumps hard-line policies, two senior administ...

Living in bio-bubble not easy for anyone, rank doesn't matter: Sumit Nagal

Tennis player Sumit Nagal on Tuesday said that living in a bio-bubble is not easy for any player, and the situation can get taxing if the situation continues for longer. He also said that he can understand some players pulling out of Grand ...

Global business travel to grow 21% in 2021, trade group forecasts

Business travel spending is forecast to grow 21 this year worldwide, helped by the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines, but will not recover to pre-pandemic levels until the middle of the decade, a business travel association said on Tuesday. Spen...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021