South Africa to get 2 million vaccine doses from COVAX by March -Ramaphosa

South Africa to get 2 million vaccine doses from COVAX by March -RamaphosaReuters | Updated: 02-02-2021 17:34 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 17:25 IST
South Africa will get 2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines from the COVAX vaccine distribution scheme co-led by the World Health Organization by March, President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Monday.
"We have secured 12 million doses in total from the global COVAX facility, which has indicated that it will release approximately 2 million doses by March," Ramaphosa said in a televised address to the nation.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
