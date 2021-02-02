Thane health camp finds eye issues with majority of examinees

A health camp organised by thetraffic police in Thane found that 74.44 per cent driversexamined had optical issues, while the figure was 99 out of133 police and civic staff subjected to eye and audiometrytests, an official said on Tuesday.

Among the 133 police and civic staff, including thosefrom Thane municipal transport undertaking, 99 had eye issues,18 had allergies, 11 suffered from cataract and six were foundwith retinal anomalies, an official said.

He said 100 policemen and 10 autorickshaw drivers alsodonated blood during the camp.

