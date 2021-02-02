12 more COVID deaths, 205 cases in Punjab
Twelve more coronavirus deaths took the toll to 5,628 in Punjab on Tuesday, while the infection tally rose to 1.74 lakh with 205 new cases, it said.There are 2,122 active cases and 171 more patients have recovered, taking the number of those who recuperated to 1.66 lakh. Ten critical patients are on ventilator support, while 73 are on oxygen support, the bulletin said.
There are 2,122 active cases and 171 more patients have recovered, taking the number of those who recuperated to 1.66 lakh. Ten critical patients are on ventilator support, while 73 are on oxygen support, the bulletin said.
The total cases rose to 1,73,674, including 5,628 deaths. A total of 45.06 lakh samples have been collected for testing so far in the state, it said.
Among the new 205 cases, Ludhiana reported 37, Jalandhar 31 and Patiala 21. PTI CHS VSDHMB
