Over 39k healthcare workers vaccinated so far in Himachal

Over 39k healthcare workers vaccinated so far in HimachalPTI | Shimla | Updated: 02-02-2021 23:02 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 22:46 IST
As many as 6,136 people were administered the COVID-19 vaccine in Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday, taking the number of those who have received the jabs in the state to 39,588, a health official said.
A total of 7,921 health workers were to be administered the vaccine across 96 sessions on Tuesday, out of which 6,136 could be given the jabs, a coverage of 77.5 per cent, he said.
The total number of people vaccinated for the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine in the state has risen to 39,588 against a target of around 77,000 by February 9, Special Secretary (Health) Nipun Jindal said.
A total of 33,452 people were administered the vaccine till February 1.
The vaccination drive in the state began on January 16 when 1,536 members of the medical fraternity were given the jabs.
Sixteen cases of AEFI (adverse events following immunisation) were reported in the state on Tuesday, Jindal said, taking the total to 81. PTI DJIHMB
