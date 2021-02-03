Left Menu

UPDATE 1-Two million Australians in lockdown after one coronavirus case found

Australia had already pledged to spend A$4.4 billion to acquire enough doses for its 26 million population, but Morrison said his government had set aside a further A$1.9 billion to pay for the roll-out. "The strategy is backed by an initial allocation of around A$1.9 billion in new support for the vaccine roll-out.

Reuters | Updated: 03-02-2021 05:46 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 05:46 IST
UPDATE 1-Two million Australians in lockdown after one coronavirus case found

About 2 million Australians began their first full day of a strict coronavirus lockdown on Monday following the discovery of one case in the community in Perth, capital of Western Australia state, but no new cases have since been found. Authorities ordered a five-day lockdown of Perth after a security guard at a hotel used to quarantine people returning from overseas was found to have contracted the virus.

The state government said 66 people have been deemed close contacts of the unidentified guard and none of those already tested were infected. "In total 13 close contacts have now tested negative and of those 11 high-risk contacts have been moved into hotel quarantine as an extra precaution," Western Australia state Premier Mark McGowan told reporters in Perth.

Tests on the rest of the close contacts were expected to be completed on Monday, McGowan said. Australia has managed to largely contain its novel coronavirus epidemic - limiting cases to nearly 29,000 and deaths to 909 - with the sort of decisive action seen in Perth, and tight border controls.

A vaccine campaign is due to begin this month, which Prime Minister Scott Morrison said would cost at least A$6.3 billion ($4.8 billion). Australia had already pledged to spend A$4.4 billion to acquire enough doses for its 26 million population, but Morrison said his government had set aside a further A$1.9 billion to pay for the roll-out.

"The strategy is backed by an initial allocation of around A$1.9 billion in new support for the vaccine roll-out. This is on top of more than $4.4 billion allocated for vaccines purchases," Morrison said in a speech in Canberra. Classifying the inoculation programme as his "first priority", Morrison said the economy must now begin to wean itself off government spending.

Australia has pledged more than A$250 billion in stimulus, which has already begun to taper. But Morrison said there was a limit to the support government could afford.

"We are not running a blank cheque budget," Morrison said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

No family member of Mpumalanga Premier involved in JOVA Vaccines Supply

Data of 25 lakh Airtel customers in J-K allegedly leaked; telco claims no breach in server

Google Startup School to help APAC startups navigate major challenges

Nokia teams up with Singapore’s StarHub to deploy cloud-native 5G core network

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

New Zealand regulator approves Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine

New Zealand medicines regulator Medsafe has provisionally approved the use of a COVID-19 vaccine jointly developed by U.S. drugmaker Pfizer Inc and Germans BioNTech, the government said on Wednesday. The provisional approval of the Pfizer-B...

FACTBOX-What has Biden done so far to roll back Trump's immigration policies?

U.S. President Joe Biden on Tuesday ordered a review of asylum processing and the legal immigration system, part of a major effort to reverse many of the restrictive policies put in place by former President Donald Trump.Heres what Biden ha...

Congressmen seek FBI inquiry into vandalism of Gandhi statue

An Indian-American Congressman sought an FBI investigation on Tuesday into the desecration of a statue of Mahatma Gandhi in California, even as several other lawmakers condemned the act of vandalisation.A bronze statue of Gandhi in the Cent...

Days before coup, IMF sent Myanmar $350 mln in emergency aid it cannot get back

Last week, the International Monetary Fund sent 350 million in cash to the Myanmar government, part of a no-strings-attached emergency aid package to help the country battle the coronavirus pandemic.Days later, military leaders seized power...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021