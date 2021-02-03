China reports 25 new mainland COVID-19 cases vs 30 a day earlier

China reported 25 new mainland COVID-19 cases on Feb. 2, down from 30 a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Wednesday.

The National Health Commission said in a statement that 15 of the new cases were locally transmitted infections, compared with 12 a day earlier. New asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, fell to 12 cases from 15 a day earlier.

The total of COVID-19 cases reported in mainland China now stands at 89,619, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,636.

