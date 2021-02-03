Mexico reports 4,384 new coronavirus cases, 433 more deaths

Mexico's health ministry on Tuesday reported 4,384 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 433 additional fatalities, bringing the total to 1,874,092 cases and 159,533 deaths.

The government says the real number of infected people is likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases.

