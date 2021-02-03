Left Menu

Mexico reports 4,384 new coronavirus cases, 433 more deaths

Reuters | Updated: 03-02-2021 07:51 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 07:51 IST
Mexico's health ministry on Tuesday reported 4,384 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 433 additional fatalities, bringing the total to 1,874,092 cases and 159,533 deaths.

The government says the real number of infected people is likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

