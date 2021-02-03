GSK, CureVac to develop next-generation COVID-19 vaccines

GSK, CureVac to develop next-generation COVID-19 vaccinesReuters | Frankfurt | Updated: 03-02-2021 12:50 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 12:43 IST
Britain's GlaxoSmithKline and German biotech firm CureVac struck a deal to develop next-generation vaccines against COVID-19 that target several variants in one product.
In a joint statement on Wednesday, the partners said they were targeting a possible launch in 2022.
GSK will also support the production of up to 100 million doses of CureVac's first generation COVID-19 vaccine candidate in 2021, they said.
