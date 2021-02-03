Left Menu

Nigeria's Kaduna pairs with Zipline for drone-delivered COVID vaccines

"It will help ensure that millions of people in Kaduna State will always get the care they need," Kaduna Governor Nasir El-Rufai said. Zipline said its end-to-end cold chain distribution capability, which can safely deliver even the Pfizer vaccine, would allow Kaduna health facilities to bypass purchases of ultra-low freezers and enable on-demand deliveries of precise amounts of COVID-19 vaccines.

Reuters | Updated: 03-02-2021 16:59 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 16:59 IST
Nigeria's Kaduna pairs with Zipline for drone-delivered COVID vaccines

Nigeria's Kaduna state has signed a deal with medical delivery firm Zipline that will allow drone shipment of COVID-19 vaccines without significant state investment in cold-chain storage, the company said on Wednesday.

Kaduna's partnership with Zipline, which delivered more than 1 million doses of other vaccines in Africa over the past year, will also enable on-demand delivery of blood products, medications and other vaccines. "It will help ensure that millions of people in Kaduna State will always get the care they need," Kaduna Governor Nasir El-Rufai said.

Zipline said its end-to-end cold chain distribution capability, which can safely deliver even the Pfizer vaccine, would allow Kaduna health facilities to bypass purchases of ultra-low freezers and enable on-demand deliveries of precise amounts of COVID-19 vaccines. The company said it is working with an unnamed "major COVID-19 vaccine manufacturer" to enable access to COVID-19 vaccine deliveries in all the markets where it operates. It currently offers drone delivery of blood, vaccines and other medical equipment in Ghana, Rwanda and the United States.

Zipline is also in talks with other states in Nigeria. Nations across Africa, with limited cold-chain storage and poor road and rail networks, are grappling with how to deliver COVID-19 vaccines that require ultra-low temperature storage.

The Pfizer vaccine must be stored at around -70 degrees Celsius (-112°F) before being sent to distribution centres in specially designed cool boxes filled with dry ice. Nigeria has said it will seek vaccines that are less dependent on cooling facilities.

Kaduna services are slated to begin in the second quarter, with round-the-clock service from three distribution centres with 30 drones each. El-Rufai said Kaduna had also upgraded 255 primary health centres, installed a pharmagrade warehouse and is recruiting and training 3,000 officers to manage the facilities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Data of 25 lakh Airtel customers in J-K allegedly leaked; telco claims no breach in server

No family member of Mpumalanga Premier involved in JOVA Vaccines Supply

Mutation of concern E484K has occurred spontaneously in UK variant, scientist says

Google Startup School to help APAC startups navigate major challenges

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

BRIEF-Santander's Chairman Says Italian Banker Orcel Legal Matter Is Being Handled In Court

Chairman Of Spains Santander ASKED ABOUT POTENTIAL SETTLEMENT WITH ITALIAN BANKER ANDREA ORCEL, SAYS BANK IS FOCUSED ON INTERNAL STRATEGY, MATTER IS BEING HANDLED IN COURT SAYS CANNOT COMMENT FURTHER ON ORCEL BUT WISHES HIM GOOD LUCK ON NEW...

Will raise woes of commuters of local trains with Maha CM:Tope

Several commuters using Mumbaislocal train network have complained about the inconveniencecaused to them due to the restricted time slots and this issuewill be flagged before Maharashtra Chief Minister UddhavThackeray, state Health Minister...

"Forever grateful" - Portugal thanks Germany for COVID-19 aid

The German military on Wednesday sent more than 20 doctors and nurses together with ventilators and hospital beds to coronavirus-stricken Portugal, where a severe rise in cases has prompted several European nations to offer help.The mission...

Vaccination delay could cost EU economy 90 bln euros -Allianz study

The European Union faces a potential 90 billion euro 108.19 billion hit to its economy this year unless it catches up with the pace of COVID-19 vaccinations in other regions, a study showed on Wednesday. EU governments are under fire over a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021