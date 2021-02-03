Left Menu

AstraZeneca, Oxford expect 'next generation' COVID-19 vaccine to tackle variants by autumn - executive

AstraZeneca and Oxford University aim to produce a next generation of COVID-19 vaccines that will protect against variants as soon as the autumn before the Northern Hemisphere winter, an executive at the British drugmaker said on Wednesday.

Reuters | Updated: 03-02-2021 18:25 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 17:59 IST
AstraZeneca, Oxford expect 'next generation' COVID-19 vaccine to tackle variants by autumn - executive
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

AstraZeneca and Oxford University aim to produce a next generation of COVID-19 vaccines that will protect against variants as soon as the autumn before the Northern Hemisphere winter, an executive at the British drugmaker said on Wednesday. Asked when AstraZeneca could produce a next generation vaccine to tackle new variants, AstraZeneca research chief Mene Pangalos said "as rapidly as possible".

"We're very much aiming to try and have something ready by the autumn, so this year," he said, adding that the timeline included lab work as well as clinical studies needed to test the new shots. The aim is to be prepared by the winter, he said in a briefing with the media.

"When we have the next variant, everyone will be up to speed and it should hopefully be more straightforward," he said. The partners are confident the shot will work against the more infectious variant identified in Britain that has spread around the world, Andrew Pollard, director of the Oxford Vaccine Group, said on the briefing.

They are getting close to having data on the efficacy of their COVID-19 vaccine on older adults, both executives said on the call, emphasising that evidence shows the shot is safe for that age group. Their comments come after some countries in the European Union have recommended against using the shot on people over 65 years old because of a lack of sufficient data for that age group.

The results from a late-stage trial of the shot in the United States may be available in the next month or two, Pangalos said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Data of 25 lakh Airtel customers in J-K allegedly leaked; telco claims no breach in server

No family member of Mpumalanga Premier involved in JOVA Vaccines Supply

Mutation of concern E484K has occurred spontaneously in UK variant, scientist says

Google Startup School to help APAC startups navigate major challenges

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Erdogan says will not let university protests swell

President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday his government would not allow month-long demonstrations at a Turkish university to grow into anti-government protests similar to those in 2013, calling the protesters terrorists.Defying a governme...

Looks like ‘international border', farmers on unprecedented barricading at Delhi entry points

Farmers agitation sites just outside Delhi resemble international border now with authorities building makeshift walls, planting huge metal spikes on roads and deploying concertina wire fences, protesters alleged on Wednesday, even as offic...

IHCL reports net loss of Rs 133.22 cr in Q3 on COVID-19 pandemic stress

Tata group hospitality arm Indian Hotels Company Ltd IHCL on Wednesday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 133.22 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, due to the continued adverse impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.The company had...

Reliance gets world's first 'carbon-neutral' oil from US

Billionaire Mukesh Ambanis Reliance Industries Ltd has sourced the worlds first consignment of carbon-neutral oil from the US as it looks to become a net zero-carbon company by 2035.Reliance, which operates the worlds largest single locatio...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021