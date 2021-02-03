Czech Republic crosses 1 million COVID cases

Left Menu

The Czech Republic has surpassed a milestone of 1 million confirmed coronavirus infections since the pandemic began.The Health Ministry said Wednesday that the day-to-day increase in new infections was 9,057 cases for a total of more than 1 million.

The Czech Republic has surpassed a milestone of 1 million confirmed coronavirus infections since the pandemic began.

The Health Ministry said Wednesday that the day-to-day increase in new infections was 9,057 cases for a total of more than 1 million. The country of 10.7 million people has registered 16,683 virus-related deaths.

The number of new infections has fallen since they reached a record high of almost 18,000 in early January, but they have stagnated in recent days at still dangerously high levels despite a strict lockdown.

Currently 93,043 people are ill with COVID-19 in the Czech Republic, with 1,002 of them in intensive care. The numbers are putting the health system of the Central European nation under heavy pressure.

