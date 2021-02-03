Left Menu

WHO-led COVAX vaccine scheme agrees new supply deal with India's Serum

India's Serum Institute will supply 1.1 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines developed by AstraZeneca and Novavax to the COVAX vaccine scheme as part of a new long-term deal, head of the U.N. Children's Fund said on Wednesday.

Reuters | Updated: 03-02-2021 19:09 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 19:09 IST
WHO-led COVAX vaccine scheme agrees new supply deal with India's Serum

India's Serum Institute will supply 1.1 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines developed by AstraZeneca and Novavax to the COVAX vaccine scheme as part of a new long-term deal, head of the U.N. Children's Fund said on Wednesday. UNICEF chief Henrietta Fore said the shots would be delivered over a number of years at the cost of about $3 per dose for low- and middle-income countries.

They would be produced by Serum under a technology transfer agreement, she said in a briefing. The COVAX facility is co-led by GAVI, the World Health Organization, the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations and UNICEF.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Data of 25 lakh Airtel customers in J-K allegedly leaked; telco claims no breach in server

No family member of Mpumalanga Premier involved in JOVA Vaccines Supply

Mutation of concern E484K has occurred spontaneously in UK variant, scientist says

Google Startup School to help APAC startups navigate major challenges

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

ISL 7: Buoyant NorthEast United look to snatch fourth spot from Goa

Just when all hope seemed lost for NorthEast United, Khalid Jamils appointment as an interim coach has proved to be a breath of fresh air. The Highlanders found themselves in the wrong half of the table and there was uncertainty surrounding...

FBI urged to investigate desecration of Gandhi statue as hate crime

An Indian-American group on Wednesday urged the FBI to investigate the recent desecration of the statue of Mahatma Gandhi in the US state of California as a hate crime and demanded authorities to bring the perpetrators to justice.The bronze...

Tamil activists hold protest rally in Lanka

Tamil political and civil society groups in Sri Lanka held a protest rally on Wednesday, highlighting the grievances being faced by the community and demanding justice for civilians killed and disappeared during the civil war in the island ...

Farmers' protest: No propaganda can deter India's unity, says Shah after foreign celebs' comments

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday reacted to the Ministry of External Affairs statement slamming international celebrities for commenting on the ongoing farmers protest in India and said no propaganda can deter Indias unity. Taking...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021