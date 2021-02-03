COVAX following EMA, Britain, on ages for Astrazeneca vaccine - GAVI

COVAX following EMA, Britain, on ages for Astrazeneca vaccine - GAVIReuters | London | Updated: 03-02-2021 19:43 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 19:42 IST
The COVAX vaccine facility is aligning with the European Medicines Agency and Britain's Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency on age recommendations for use of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, the GAVI vaccine alliance said on Wednesday.
The COVID-19 vaccine developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca gives good immune responses in older people, even if there is a lack of data about its exact efficacy, Oxford's vaccine trial chief Andrew Pollard said earlier.
Seth Berkley, GAVI ceo, told a news conference: "The EMA has actually not restricted this vaccine in terms of age based upon the entire data packages, and of course that is a stringent regulatory authority, nor has the MHRA, another stringent regulatory authority, so we are going with those recommendations."
