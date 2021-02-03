Maha: 11 children hospitalized for suspected food poisoning

Eleven children have beenhospitalized for suspected food poisoning in Maharashtra'sPalghar district, a health official said.

District Health Officer Dr Dayanand Suryavanshi saidall of them were now stable and out of danger.

The children, in the age group of 5 to 12, reportedsymptoms such as vomiting and nausea after eating lunch at awedding at Kirat village on Monday and were shifted to SomtaPrimary Health Centre.

On Tuesday they were shifted to Rural Hospital atKasa.

The samples of the food have been sent to alaboratory, Dr Suryavanshi said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)