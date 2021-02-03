Left Menu

Delhi records 150 new COVID-19 cases, 6 deaths

The number of people in home isolation dropped to 440 from 466 on Tuesday.Meanwhile, a total of 7,365 people -- around 40 per cent of the targeted beneficiaries -- were administered vaccine against the coronavirus in Delhi on Wednesday, officials said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-02-2021 21:17 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 21:01 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The national capital reported 150 fresh COVID-19 cases and six deaths due to the disease on Wednesday, authorities said.

The death toll has now risen to 10,864, while the cumulative COVID-19 case count is 6,35,481.

The city had reported two deaths due to the disease on Tuesday and three on Monday.

The 150 cases came out of 56,658 tests, including 30,812 RT-PCR and 25,846 rapid antigen ones, conducted the previous day for detection of COVID-19, according to a bulletin issued by the Delhi Health Department.

The tally of active cases dropped slightly to 1,208 from 1,217 on Tuesday, the bulletin said, adding that 6,23,409 patients have recovered, been discharged or migrated so far.

According to the bulletin, 5,703 beds out of the total 6,302 in the city's COVID-19 hospitals are vacant. The number of people in home isolation dropped to 440 from 466 on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, a total of 7,365 people -- around 40 per cent of the targeted beneficiaries -- were administered vaccine against the coronavirus in Delhi on Wednesday, officials said. Seventeen cases of adverse events following immunisation (AEFI) were reported during the day, they said.

Frontline workers, including police personnel and sanitation staff, will receive COVID-19 vaccine jabs starting Thursday, an official said.

There are around six lakh frontline workers in Delhi, of which nearly 3.5 lakh have registered for inoculation.

Registration of the remaining frontline workers is underway, he said.

Health Minister Satyendar Jain had said on Tuesday 56.13 percent of those covered under the latest serological survey in the city in January have developed antibodies against coronavirus.

The minister said Delhi was ''moving towards herd immunity, but cautioned ''we should not go into it as only experts will be able to give a clear picture''.PTI GVS TIRTIR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

