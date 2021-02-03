Left Menu

Italy reports 476 coronavirus deaths on Wednesday, 13,189 new cases

Italy reported 476 coronavirus-related deaths on Wednesday against 499 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 13,189 from 9,660.

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 03-02-2021 22:22 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 22:19 IST
Italy reports 476 coronavirus deaths on Wednesday, 13,189 new cases
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Italy reported 476 coronavirus-related deaths on Wednesday against 499 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 13,189 from 9,660. Some 279,307 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, against a previous 244,429, the health ministry said.

Italy has registered 89,820 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged last February, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the sixth-highest in the world. The country has reported 2.58 million cases to date. Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 20,071 on Wednesday, down from 20,317 a day earlier.

There were 133 new admissions to intensive care units, down from 158 on Tuesday. The total number of intensive care patients declined to 2,145 from a previous 2,214. When Italy's second wave of the epidemic was accelerating quickly in the first half of November, hospital admissions were rising by about 1,000 per day, while intensive care occupancy was increasing by about 100 per day.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Data of 25 lakh Airtel customers in J-K allegedly leaked; telco claims no breach in server

No family member of Mpumalanga Premier involved in JOVA Vaccines Supply

Mutation of concern E484K has occurred spontaneously in UK variant, scientist says

Google Startup School to help APAC startups navigate major challenges

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

West Bengal's COVID-19 toll mounts to 10,195, over 12,700 inoculated

The COVID-19 toll in West Bengalclimbed to 10,195 on Wednesday after seven more patientssuccumbed to the virus, the health department said.The coronavirus tally rose to 5,70,581 with 201 freshcases, it said in a bulletin.The state now has 5...

Jailed Kremlin critic Navalny's wife tells allies: we'll win anyway

Kremlin critic Alexei Navalnys wife told his supporters on Wednesday they would still triumph despite his jailing and thanked them for protesting in a case she said had made her life a stream of police stations, home searches and court hear...

UK PM Johnson says will set out more on lockdown plans on Feb. 22

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday he hoped to announce more details on Feb. 22 about Britains route map out of the COVID-19 lockdown and plans to ease restrictions.On February the 22nd, we will be setting out in as much detail ...

UN climate chief urges world 'in a tough spot' to keep fighting warming

Like the COVID-19 pandemic, climate change is a problem countries must work together to address or all nations will feel the reverberations, the United Nations climate chief warned on Wednesday.The new coronavirus has ignored national borde...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021