More people are now vaccinated against COVID-19 than have been infected by the virus that has swept the globe over the past year, a milestone on the road to ending the pandemic, based on data reported on Wednesday.

EUROPE * Spain has detected its second known case of the South African coronavirus variant, although data suggested the third wave of contagion was slowing.

* UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson joined people in clapping outside their front doors in a tribute to Captain Tom Moore, the centenarian who touched the hearts of millions during last year's COVID-19 lockdown. * The 2021 edition of the Eurovision Song Contest will be held in a limited form in the Dutch city of Rotterdam in May due to restrictions resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, organisers said.

ASIA-PACIFIC * Olympic officials unveiled the first of many COVID-19 rules for the Tokyo Games this summer, banning singing and chanting during events and mandating participants to wear masks at "all times" except when eating, sleeping or outdoors.

* China plans to provide 10 million doses of vaccine to global vaccine sharing scheme COVAX, as three Chinese companies have applied to join the initiative for approval, the foreign ministry said. * Strong winds threatening to fan a bushfire prompted Australia to urge thousands of people to leave their homes in Perth, complicating a lockdown after the state detected its first coronavirus infection in 10 months.

AMERICAS * Some U.S. community health centers say they are doling out COVID-19 shots far faster than government data suggests.

* Canada's most populous province of Ontario will resume in-person classes for primary and secondary students across all regions by Feb. 16 following a drop in coronavirus infections. * Brazil's health regulator said it would alter the requirements around emergency use authorizations of COVID-19 vaccines, as the country's health ministry negotiates to get 30 million doses of Russia's Sputnik V and India's Covaxin shots.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA * Uganda ordered 18 million doses of the vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and up to 40% of the shipments are expected to arrive by the end of March, the government said.

* Kuwait said it will suspend entry for non-citizens for two weeks as of Feb. 7 following a rise in coronavirus cases. MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* India's Serum Institute will supply 1.1 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines developed by AstraZeneca and Novavax to the COVAX vaccine scheme as part of a new long-term deal, the head of the U.N. Children's Fund said. * Britain's GlaxoSmithKline and German biotech firm CureVac have teamed up in a 150 million euro ($180 million) deal to develop a COVID-19 vaccine from next year that could target several variants with one shot.

* AstraZeneca and Oxford University aim to produce a next generation of COVID-19 vaccines that will protect against variants as soon as the autumn before the Northern Hemisphere winter, an executive at the British drugmaker said. ECONOMIC IMPACT

* Global equities rose, lifted by strong results from Alphabet Inc and upbeat earnings in Europe, while oil prices advanced almost 2% to their highest in nearly a year after data showed U.S. crude stockpiles fell to their lowest since March. * U.S. private payrolls rebounded more than expected in January, suggesting the labor market recovery was back on track after the economy shed jobs in December as soaring COVID-19 infections hurt operations in the leisure and hospitality industry.

(Compiled by Ramakrishnan M., Bartosz Dabrowski and Aditya Soni; Editing by Kirsten Donovan and Anil D'Silva)

