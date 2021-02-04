China reports 30 new COVID-19 cases vs 25 a day earlier

China reported 30 new COVID-19 cases on the mainland on Feb. 3, official data showed on Thursday, up slightly from 25 cases a day earlier.

The National Health Commission said in a statement that 17 of the new cases were locally transmitted infections. New asymptomatic infections, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, stood at 12, same as a day earlier.

The total number of confirmed mainland COVID-19 cases now stands at 89,649, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,636.

