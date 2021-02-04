Left Menu

Kuwait bans entry for non-citizens, Saudi Arabia cancels events

The Saudi Interior Ministry said in a statement early Thursday that entertainment activities and events as well as in-restaurant dining would be suspended for 10 days, open to renewal. The kingdom, the largest among the six Gulf states and the Arab world's biggest economy, on Wednesday recorded 306 new coronavirus cases.

Reuters | Updated: 04-02-2021 10:08 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 10:06 IST
Kuwait bans entry for non-citizens, Saudi Arabia cancels events
Representative Image. Image Credit: Pixabay

Kuwait said on Wednesday it will suspend entry for non-citizens for two weeks from Feb. 7 after a rise in coronavirus cases, while neighbouring Saudi Arabia suspended entertainment activities and dine-in services at restaurants.

The Kuwait cabinet, in a statement, said first-degree relatives, such as parents and children, and accompanying domestic workers would be exempt from the entry ban, and that all those arriving in the country would have to quarantine. It ordered the closure of gyms and salons and asked other commercial businesses to cease operating at 8:00 pm, with the exception of pharmacies, supermarkets and other food stores.

Kuwait on Wednesday registered 756 new COVID-19 cases. It had seen daily infections fall below 300 late last year from a peak of more than 1,000 in May. Other Gulf Arab states have also introduced new restrictions to curb a recent rise in infections in the oil producing region.

Saudi Arabia this week suspended entry to the kingdom from 20 countries, with the exception of Saudi citizens, diplomats, and medical practitioners and their families. The Saudi Interior Ministry said in a statement early Thursday that entertainment activities and events as well as in-restaurant dining would be suspended for 10 days, open to renewal.

The kingdom, the largest among the six Gulf states and the Arab world's biggest economy, on Wednesday recorded 306 new coronavirus cases. It saw daily infections fall from a peak above 4,000 in June to dip below the 100 mark in early January. The United Arab Emirates, a tourism and trade hub, has seen the region's largest surge with infections tripling in the past month to hit a new peak of 3,977 new cases on Wednesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

EBay tops holiday-quarter revenue estimates, forecasts upbeat Q1 sales

Intel supports NIH’s All of Us Research Program

EBay holiday-quarter revenue beats estimates

Santander sinks to first annual loss, one-off costs hit Q4

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

No in-person school in Chicago as labor dispute drags on over COVID-19 safety plan

Chicago schools have postponed in-person classes for another day for thousands of students after the third-largest district in the U.S. failed to reach an agreement with the teachers union on a COVID-19 safety plan.Late on Wednesday evening...

Džeko stripped of Roma's captaincy after clash with Fonseca

Edin Deko has been stripped of Romas captaincy after falling out with coach Paulo Fonseca.Deko was left off Romas squad for a recent Serie A game amid tensions following a 3-0 derby loss to Lazio and a surprising Italian Cup defeat to Spezi...

Cong MPs move adjournment motion notices in LS over Central farm laws

Congress lawmakers Manish Tewari and Manickam Tagore on Thursday gave adjournment motion notices in Lok Sabha over the newly enacted Central farm laws. Thousands of farmers have been protesting against the laws since August 2020. There is e...

Thailand reports 809 new coronavirus cases, no new deaths

Thailand reported 809 new coronavirus cases on Thursday and no additional deaths, its COVID-19 taskforce said.The new infections took the overall total to 22,058, with fatalities remaining at 79.Also Read Thailand reports 142 new coronaviru...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021