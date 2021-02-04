Left Menu

Philippine ice plant ammonia leak leaves 2 dead, 90 sickened

Safety checks in other ice plants and cold storage warehouses in Navotas, one of Asias largest fish ports, will be taken to avoid a repeat of the accident, officials said.

PTI | Manila | Updated: 04-02-2021 11:07 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 11:02 IST
Philippine ice plant ammonia leak leaves 2 dead, 90 sickened
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

An ammonia leak from an ice plant in the Philippine capital region left two dead and more than 90 others injured or sickened while hundreds of residents fled to safety, an official said Thursday.

Navotas City Mayor Toby Tiangco said an employee of TP Marcelo Ice Plant died after exposure to ammonia fumes Wednesday and the body of a second employee, the plant's electrician, was found in the building Thursday.

More than 90 residents and employees were taken to hospitals after being exposed to the leaking ammonia, which is used as a refrigerant but could be toxic to people in large amounts, officials said. More than 20 remained in a hospital, complaining of breathing difficulties, eye and skin irritation and other illnesses.

Hundreds of residents near the ice plant fled to safety after smelling the pungent fumes Wednesday but started to return when the leak eased hours later, officials said.

Tiangco said investigators were trying to determine if ammonia leaked from a pipe or was set off after a half-filled tank exploded. He apologized to the victims, saying the company, which is partly owned by his mother, would shoulder all medical and burial expenses.

The plant has been ordered closed and won't reopen until it puts in place additional safeguards. Safety checks in other ice plants and cold storage warehouses in Navotas, one of Asia's largest fish ports, will be taken to avoid a repeat of the accident, officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Intel supports NIH’s All of Us Research Program

EBay tops holiday-quarter revenue estimates, forecasts upbeat Q1 sales

EBay holiday-quarter revenue beats estimates

Santander sinks to first annual loss, one-off costs hit Q4

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Arrests made at Myanmar anti-coup protest in Mandalay - activists

At least three arrests were made in Myanmar after a protest on Thursday in the second-biggest city Mandalay against this weeks coup, activist groups said.The demonstration was the first such street protest against this weeks army takeover t...

Rafale has caused worries in China's camp, says IAF Chief

Asserting that India has made adequate deployments at the China border to deal with the ongoing conflict with Beijing, IAF Chief RKS Bhadauria on Thursday said that the induction of Rafale aircraft has caused worries in the Chinese camp as ...

Vehicles in Priyanka Gandhi's convoy collide in UP's Hapur, none hurt

Three to four vehicles in Congress leader Priyanka Gandhis convoy collided on a highway in western Uttar Pradeshs Hapur district on Thursday morning.No one was hurt in the incident that took place near Garh Mukteshwar area. The vehicles, in...

West Bengal Polls: Congress, Left to hold seat sharing talks on 7 Feb

Left parties and the Congress will hold a third-round meeting on 7th February to discuss seat sharing for the West Bengal Legislative Assembly elections, Congress sources said. The remaining 101 seats will be finalised in the final round o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021