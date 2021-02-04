N.Korea to receive nearly 2 mln AstraZeneca vaccine doses in H1 -interim report

N.Korea to receive nearly 2 mln AstraZeneca vaccine doses in H1 -interim reportReuters | Updated: 04-02-2021 12:53 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 12:47 IST
North Korea is expected to receive nearly two million doses of the AstraZeneca-Oxford COVID-19 vaccine by the first half of this year, said agencies leading the COVAX vaccine-sharing programme.
The COVAX Facility will distribute 1.992 million doses of the vaccine produced by the Serum Institute of India, according to the COVAX interim distribution report on Wednesday. https://bit.ly/3rfMnh2 COVAX, which secures vaccines for poor countries, is co-led by the GAVI alliance, the World Health Organization (WHO), the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations and the U.N. Children's Fund.
North Korea has not reported a single case of COVID-19 till date, according to the WHO website.
