COVID-19 in Delhi: 158 fresh cases; positivity rate slumps to 0.24 pc

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-02-2021 19:40 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 19:38 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Delhi recorded 158 fresh COVID-19 cases on Thursday, pushing the tally to 6,35,639, while the positivity rate slipped to 0.24 per cent, authorities said. These new cases came out of the 67,234 tests conducted the previous day.

The positivity rate stood at 0.24 per cent, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.

The infection tally in the city stood at over 6.35 lakh and the death toll mounted to 10,871 with seven new fatalities, authorities said on Thursday.

The active cases tally on Thursday stood at 1,194, according to the bulletin.

The total number of tests conducted the previous day included 42,395 RT-PCR tests and 24,839 rapid antigen tests, it said.

