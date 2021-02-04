COVID-19 in Delhi: 158 fresh cases; positivity rate slumps to 0.24 pc

Delhi recorded 158 fresh COVID-19 cases on Thursday, pushing the infection tally to 6,35,639, while the positivity rate slipped to 0.24 per cent, authorities said.

These new cases came out of the 67,234 tests conducted the previous day.

The positivity rate stood at 0.24 per cent, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi Health Department.

The infection tally in the city stood at over 6.35 lakh and the death toll mounted to 10,871 with seven new fatalities, the authorities said on Thursday.

The active cases tally on Thursday dropped to 1,194 from 1,208 the previous day, according to the bulletin.

The total number of tests conducted the previous day included 42,395 RT-PCR tests and 24,839 rapid antigen tests, the bulletin said.

Coronavirus cases have begun to come down in Delhi since January.

On February 1, the city had recorded three deaths due to COVID-19, which Health Minister Satyendar Jain had termed the ''lowest in the last 10 months''.

''Corona severity is going down still we should be careful.Wear Mask and follow social distancing to keep yourself and your family safe,'' he had said in a tweet.

According to the Thursday bulletin, out of the total number of 6,275 beds in COVID hospitals, 5,644 are vacant.

It said that 62 beds in COVID care centres are occupied by persons under quarantine, including travellers who have returned by the Vande Bharat Mission and bubble flights.

The number of tests done per million, as on Wednesday was over 5.7 lakh while the total number of tests stood at over 1.09 crore.

The bulletin said that 6,23,574 patients have recovered, been discharged or migrated so far.

The number of containment zones in Delhi dropped to 1,006 on Thursday from 1,027 the previous day, authorities said.

The number of people in home isolation dropped to 397 on Thursday from 440 the previous day.

