Rajasthan Covid cases: One dead, 139 test positive

One person died of Covid-19 and 139 tested positive for it in Rajasthan, taking the death toll due to the disease to 2,771 and total infected cases to 3,17,905 in the state on Thursday.

The death was reported from state capital Jaipur, the state daily bulletin on the pandemic said.

Maximum of 39 positive cases were reported from Kota and rest from some other districts, it said. No positive case was reported from Banswara, Baran, Bikaner, Bundi, Churu, Dausa, Dholpur, Hanumangarh, Jaisalmer, Jalore, Jhunjhunu, Karauli, Pratapgarh, Tonk and Sawaimadhopur. A total of 3,13,496 Covid-19 patients have recovered so far and the number of active cases at present is 1,638.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)