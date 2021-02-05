Left Menu

New Zealand resumes refugee intake as coronavirus fears ease

New Zealand said on Friday it will start receiving refugees again this month, nearly a year after it shut its borders to stop the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. A group of 35 refugees will arrive in February, with about 210 refugees expected to enter the country by June 30, Immigration New Zealand and officials said.

Reuters | Updated: 05-02-2021 09:27 IST | Created: 05-02-2021 09:27 IST
New Zealand resumes refugee intake as coronavirus fears ease

New Zealand said on Friday it will start receiving refugees again this month, nearly a year after it shut its borders to stop the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A group of 35 refugees will arrive in February, with about 210 refugees expected to enter the country by June 30, Immigration New Zealand and officials said. "With health protocols in place and safe travel routes, we are ready to welcome small groups of refugee families as New Zealand residents to this country, to begin their new lives," Fiona Whiteridge, general manager for refugee and migrant services at Immigration New Zealand, said in a statement.

All arrivals will have to complete a 14-day stay in government managed isolation facilities. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's government increased the country's refugee intake during its first term from 1,000 people a year to 1,500, starting from July 2020.

But arrivals were put on hold in March last year after the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, except for a small number of priority emergency cases. New Zealand's early response to the pandemic has allowed the country to virtually eliminate COVID-19 domestically and avoid the high numbers of infections and deaths seen in many other nations.

It reported one new case of COVID-19 at a quarantine facility on Friday, and no new cases in the community, taking the total number of active cases in the country to 62. New Zealand has reported just 1,959 confirmed cases and 25 deaths from the coronavirus to date. It was ranked at the top of a recent COVID Performance Index of nearly 100 countries for its handling of the pandemic.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 281 can reveal more about Qliphoth devils, release possible on Sunday

High levels of toxic heavy metals found in some baby food - U.S. report

Health News Roundup: Britain trial to test combining Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines in two-shot regimen; Vaccination sites opening in hard-hit California communities to tackle COVID disparities and more

Boeing enters into strategic collaboration with leading aviation firm Air Works

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

You can soon measure respiratory, heart rate in Google Fit app

Pixel phone users will soon be able to measure and monitor their heart rate and respiratory rate using the phone camera via the Google Fit app.By tracking tiny physical signals at the pixel level such as chest movements and subtle changes i...

Google feature to allow measuring heart rate, respiratory rate through cell phones

Two vital signs commonly used to assess health and wellness -- heart rate and respiratory rate -- can now be measured using a cell phone, Google has said, announcing that starting next month, these features will be available in the Google F...

RBI keeps policy rate unchanged fourth time in a row

Reserve Bank of India RBI on Friday decided to leave benchmark interest rate unchanged at 4 per cent but maintained an accommodative stance, implying rate cuts in the future if need arises to support the economy hit by the COVID-19 pandemic...

S.Korea grants conditional approval for Celltrion’s COVID-19 antibody treatment

South Korea on Friday granted conditional approval to Celltrion Incs COVID-19 antibody treatment, drug safety minister Kim Gang-lip told a news conference.The ministry has decided to authorize the drug under the condition of submission of t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021