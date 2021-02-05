Left Menu

French health experts stress need for new COVID measures

The government had set targets of daily new infections lower than 5,000 on average and a total of patients in ICUs between 2,500 and 3,000 when it decided to replace the second national lockdown, that ran from Oct. 30 to Dec. 15, by an 8 p.m. curfew. New cases dropped to around 10,000 a day early December and the number of ICU patients fell to 2,582 on Jan 7 but figures have crept up since then.

Reuters | Updated: 05-02-2021 14:37 IST | Created: 05-02-2021 14:21 IST
French health experts stress need for new COVID measures
Representative Image. Image Credit: Pixabay

Two leading French health officials called for new restrictive measures to rein in the COVID-19 pandemic on Friday, taking the opposite view of the government, which stood by its decision to not impose a new lockdown for now.

Prime Minister Jean Castex said on Thursday that the COVID-19 situation in France remained fragile but that a third lockdown was not needed at present, despite demands from several leading French medics for such a measure. France is the sixth most infected country in the world in terms of COVID-19 cases, with a total of 3.27 million cases. Its death toll, at almost 78,000, is the seventh-highest globally.

"We're still at a high plateau in France. At one point it will be too high and, to bring it down, new restrictive measures will be inevitable," Karine Lacombe, head of infectious diseases at Paris' Saint Antoine hospital, told France Inter radio. Frederic Valletoux, president of the French hospital federation, went as far as to call for a new national lockdown.

"I have been calling for a new lockdown," Valletoux, who is also mayor of Fontainebleau just south of Paris, told LCI TV. He added that while the situation in hospitals was under control for now, it remained "very tense" in many areas. President Emmanuel Macron's government is currently sticking with its 6pm-6am national curfew rather than a full national lockdown.

As of Thursday, the seven-day moving average of daily new COVID infections stayed above the 20,000 threshold for the 13th consecutive day. And the number of patients treated in intensive care units (ICUs) for the disease, albeit down for the second day running, is still above the 3,000 limit. The government had set targets of daily new infections lower than 5,000 on average and a total of patients in ICUs between 2,500 and 3,000 when it decided to replace the second national lockdown, that ran from Oct. 30 to Dec. 15, by an 8 p.m. curfew.

New cases dropped to around 10,000 a day early December and the number of ICU patients fell to 2,582 on Jan 7 but figures have crept up since then.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 281 can reveal more about Qliphoth devils, release possible on Sunday

High levels of toxic heavy metals found in some baby food - U.S. report

Health News Roundup: Britain trial to test combining Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines in two-shot regimen; Vaccination sites opening in hard-hit California communities to tackle COVID disparities and more

Boeing enters into strategic collaboration with leading aviation firm Air Works

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Opposition parties in RS demand repeal of farm laws

Various opposition parties like the Shiv Sena, SAD, NCP, Samajwadi Party and Left parties on Friday demanded in Rajya Sabha that the three new farm laws be repealed and fresh ones brought after wider consultations.Participating in the debat...

UN agency: Libyan navy intercepts over 800 EU-bound migrants

Hundreds of Europe-bound migrants were intercepted in the Mediterranean sea off Libyas coasts and taken into detention over the last 24 hours, the UN migration agency said on Friday. The International Organisation for Migration tweeted that...

E-commerce platform Shopee apologises for 'inappropriate' Indonesian commercial

Southeast Asia technology group Seas shopping arm Shopee has apologised over an online advertisement in Indonesia that ignited uproar on social media for mocking victims of sexual harassment and abuse.On a popular Indonesian gossip account ...

Sterling on track for fourth week of gains after BOE statement

Sterling edged higher against the dollar and the euro on Friday after the Bank of England avoided sub-zero rates for now, putting the pound on track for its fourth week of gains versus the dollar.Focusing on the prospects for a post-lockdow...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021