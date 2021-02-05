Left Menu

Seven million Italians could be fully vaccinated by end-March - COVID commissioner

Reuters | Milan | Updated: 05-02-2021 16:47 IST | Created: 05-02-2021 16:38 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

If vaccine supplies will be confirmed, seven million Italians could be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by the end of the March, the government's special commissioner Domenico Arcuri said on Friday. Arcuri said the first 249,600 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine will arrive in Italy on Saturday and will be administered from next week, to people up to the age of 55.

Pfizer and Moderna doses will be administered in parallel, to those over 80 and most exposed to risks, such as health workers.

