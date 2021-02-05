Left Menu

UK backs CureVac effort to make vaccine for COVID variants

The government did not say how much it was investing in the project.The announcement Friday comes as public health officials around the world raise concerns about new virus variants that are more contagious or resistant to existing vaccines.

PTI | London | Updated: 05-02-2021 18:39 IST | Created: 05-02-2021 18:39 IST
UK backs CureVac effort to make vaccine for COVID variants

The U.K. government says it will support a German biopharmaceutical company's effort to develop vaccines to combat new variants of COVID-19, once again backing early-stage research into products meant to control the pandemic. As part of the deal, Tuebingen, Germany-based CureVac will produce the vaccines in the U.K. and supply the government with 50 million doses of shots that gain regulatory approval. The government did not say how much it was investing in the project.

The announcement Friday comes as public health officials around the world raise concerns about new virus variants that are more contagious or resistant to existing vaccines. While viruses mutate constantly, most of the changes cause little concern. But scientists are closely tracking these mutations to make sure they quickly identify variants of concern. Earlier this week, drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline said it would invest in CureVac for the development of new vaccines targeting emerging variants, using its messenger RNA technology to attack the disease. GSK said it plans to invest 150 million euros (USD 181 million) in the project.

CureVac said its collaboration with the U.K. will support both the vaccines it is developing with GSK as well as another vaccine candidate it is developing with Bayer that is already in human trials. Authorities in England this week launched house-to-house coronavirus testing in targeted communities in a bid to snuff out a variant first discovered in South Africa before it spreads widely and undermines a nationwide vaccination program.

Public health officials are concerned about the variant because it contains a mutation of the virus' characteristic spike protein targeted by existing vaccines. The mutation may mean the vaccines offer less protection against the variant.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 281 can reveal more about Qliphoth devils, release possible on Sunday

High levels of toxic heavy metals found in some baby food - U.S. report

One Punch Man Chapter 140: Good time for Cadres to come out, what about Psykos?

Health News Roundup: Britain trial to test combining Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines in two-shot regimen; Vaccination sites opening in hard-hit California communities to tackle COVID disparities and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Czechs may consider following Hungary in using vaccines not registered in EU - PM

The Czech Republic may consider using vaccines not registered in the European Union to speed up vaccinations, Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis said Friday on a trip to Hungary, which has given emergency approval to Russian and Chinese vacc...

Lok Sabha proceedings hit for fourth consecutive day as Oppn protest against farm laws continues

Lok Sabha proceedings were a virtual washout on Friday as relentless protest by Opposition members against the Centres three farm laws continued for the fourth consecutive day, even as signs emerged that normal functioning could resume from...

5-day national horticulture fair in Bengaluru from Feb 8

Bengaluru, Feb 5 PTI A five-day horticulture fair isto be be held here by the Indian Council for AgriculturalResearch ICAR- Indian Institute of Horticultural ResearchIIHR from February 8.The national fair would be organised under the themeH...

AfDB financing construction of Public Health Emergency Operations Center in Juba

The African Development Bank AfDB.org is financing the construction of the second phase of the Public Health Emergency Operations Center PHEOC in Juba, South Sudan.The groundbreaking ceremony, held on Thursday, was presided over by Elizabet...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021