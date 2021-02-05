COVID-19: 4 more deaths, 205 new cases in Punjab

Punjab on Friday reported four more COVID-19 deaths, while 205 fresh coronavirus cases pushed the infection tally to 1,74,256 in the state, according to a medical bulletin.

The death count stands at 5,634, as per the bulletin which also mentioned that five deaths were removed from the toll as they were found to be not related to COVID.

There are 2,145 active Covid-19 cases in the state, as of now, it said.

Ludhiana reported 34 new cases, Jalandhar 26 and Mohali 23, among fresh cases witnessed in the state.

The bulletin said that a total of 214 coronavirus patients were discharged after they recovered from the infection, taking the number of cured persons to 1,66,477.

Ten critical patients are on ventilator support while 92 are on oxygen support, it said.

The bulletin said that a total of 45,56,670 samples have been collected for testing so far in the state, it said. PTI CHS VSD ANBANB

