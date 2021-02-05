Left Menu

COVID-19: 4 more deaths, 205 new cases in Punjab

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 05-02-2021 20:32 IST | Created: 05-02-2021 20:28 IST
COVID-19: 4 more deaths, 205 new cases in Punjab
Representative Image. Image Credit: Pixabay

Punjab on Friday reported four more COVID-19 deaths, while 205 fresh coronavirus cases pushed the infection tally to 1,74,256 in the state, according to a medical bulletin.

The death count stands at 5,634, as per the bulletin which also mentioned that five deaths were removed from the toll as they were found to be not related to COVID.

There are 2,145 active Covid-19 cases in the state, as of now, it said.

Ludhiana reported 34 new cases, Jalandhar 26 and Mohali 23, among fresh cases witnessed in the state.

The bulletin said that a total of 214 coronavirus patients were discharged after they recovered from the infection, taking the number of cured persons to 1,66,477.

Ten critical patients are on ventilator support while 92 are on oxygen support, it said.

The bulletin said that a total of 45,56,670 samples have been collected for testing so far in the state, it said. PTI CHS VSD ANBANB

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 281 can reveal more about Qliphoth devils, release possible on Sunday

High levels of toxic heavy metals found in some baby food - U.S. report

One Punch Man Chapter 140: Good time for Cadres to come out, what about Psykos?

Health News Roundup: Britain trial to test combining Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines in two-shot regimen; Vaccination sites opening in hard-hit California communities to tackle COVID disparities and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. labor board denies Amazon's request to halt Alabama union election

The U.S. National Labor Relations Board on Friday denied Amazon.com Incs motion to halt the union election at the companys Bessemer, Alabama warehouse and its request to review the decision to hold the election by mail.The election will now...

Arunachal has highest COVID-19 recovery rate in India: Minister

Arunachal Pradesh has thehighest COVID-19 recovery rate of 99.61 per cent among allother states in India, a minister claimed on Friday.The total caseload in the northeastern state stands at16,829, while 16,765 people have recovered from the...

More Guatemalan victims identified in Mexican massacre

Three more Guatemalan victims have been identified among the 19 people killed in a massacre in Mexicos northeastern state of Tamaulipas last month, Mexican authorities said on Friday. Authorities have been working to identify the bodies usi...

Delhi govt plans to come up with new excise policy

The Delhi government has planned to come up with a new Excise policy which it said could become a model across the country. According to a statement from the Delhi government on Friday, this policy will be finalized soon and today the neces...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021