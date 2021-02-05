France's Macron backs Europe's centralised approach on vaccines

France's Macron backs Europe's centralised approach on vaccinesReuters | Paris | Updated: 05-02-2021 21:33 IST | Created: 05-02-2021 21:31 IST
French President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday that he backed Europe's centralised approach to buying COVID-19 vaccines and that it would have been wrong to take a nation-by-nation one.
Macron also told a news conference following a virtual meeting of the France-German Defence and Security Council that, though the European Union faced vaccine production constraints, the situation would improve from April.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Emmanuel Macron
- Europe
- France-
- French
- European Union
ALSO READ
European shares extend gains on U.S. stimulus hope
European firms improve diversity scores in pandemic year, study finds
European Central Bank faces gloomier picture for economy
Euro zone bond yields steady as European Central Bank meeting looms
European stocks rise ahead of ECB meeting, tech stocks jump