WHO chief calls on drug firms to share vaccine-making capacity
World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus called on companies on Friday to share manufacturing infrastructure to help ramp up the production of COVID-19 vaccines. "We also need a massive scale-up in manufacturing," WHO director general Tedros told an online news briefing from Geneva. "We applaud those manufacturers that have pledged, for example, to sell their vaccines at cost. But manufacturers can do more."Reuters | Geneva | Updated: 05-02-2021 22:12 IST | Created: 05-02-2021 22:01 IST
