Olympics-McIntosh smashes 400 metres IM record at Canadian Olympic trials

Summer McIntosh broke her own world record in the 400 metres individual medley at the Canadian Olympic swim trials on Thursday, firing a warning shot to competitors ahead of the Paris Summer Games. Roared on by a hometown crowd the 17-year-old sensation got to the wall first in a time of four minutes 24.38 seconds, smashing her old mark of 4:25.87 set last year.

It was McIntosh's third win at the Olympic trials, also taking top spot in the 400m and 200m freestyle events. McIntosh is set to appear in her second Olympics that could include potential showdowns with American great Katie Ledecky and Australian double Olympic champion Ariarne Titmus.

