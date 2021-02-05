Left Menu

Bahrain imposes new virus restrictions as cases rise

The small island state last week banned indoor dining at restaurants and cafes and moved schools to remote learning after detecting a new variant of COVID-19. The kingdom reported 704 new cases on Friday, compared with 229 infections a month ago on Jan. 5.

Reuters | Updated: 05-02-2021 23:46 IST | Created: 05-02-2021 23:42 IST
Bahrain imposes new virus restrictions as cases rise
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Gulf state Bahrain will reintroduce restrictions on Sunday for two weeks to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus after a sharp rise in cases over the past month. The kingdom has ordered indoor gyms, sports halls and swimming pools to close and social gatherings in homes to be limited to up to 30 people until Feb. 21, state news agency BNA reported on Friday.

It is also limiting outdoor group exercise to 30 people, while government institutions and entities must allow up to 70% of employees to work from home. The small island state last week banned indoor dining at restaurants and cafes and moved schools to remote learning after detecting a new variant of COVID-19.

The kingdom reported 704 new cases on Friday, compared with 229 infections a month ago on Jan. 5. In total, Bahrain has had 105,119 cases and 377 deaths. Neighbouring Gulf states Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates have all recently reimposed restrictions in response to an increasing number of infections. (Writing by Alexander Cornwell; Editing by Alex Richardson)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google opens paid-for Australia news platform in drive to undercut Canberra's content payment law

France to start rollout of AstraZeneca vaccine on weekend - Health Minister

EXCLUSIVE-Pfizer withdraws application for emergency use of its COVID-19 vaccine in India

Robinhood lifts trading restrictions on all stocks, including GameStop

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Coca-Cola's South African bottler to increase black ownership stake to 20%

Coca-Cola Beverages South Africa CCBSA will increase the stake held by employees and black empowerment investors in the company to 20, it said on Friday, in a bid to meet merger conditions laid out by competition authorities. In 2014, the C...

Myanmar tells internet providers to block Twitter and Instagram 'until further notice'

Mobile operators and internet service providers in Myanmar received a government directive on Friday to block access to Twitter and Instagram in the country until further notice, Norwegian telecom Telenor said in a statement.The announcemen...

China granted WHO team full access in Wuhan

A member of the World Health Organization expert team investigating the origins of the coronavirus in Wuhan says the Chinese side granted full access to all sites and personnel they requested a level of openness that even he hadnt expected...

WRAPUP 1-Myanmar anti-junta protests spread, social media disrupted

The lawyer for Myanmars elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi and ousted President Win Myint said they were being held in their homes after being detained on Monday when the army seized power and that he was unable to meet them.Lawyer Khin Maung ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021