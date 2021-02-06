Left Menu

Delhi govt declares 6 hospitals completely 'Non-COVID'

In view of the decreasing cases of COVID-19, the Delhi Government has declared six of its hospitals completely "Non-COVID" hospitals. Along with this, it has also been decided to reduce the number of reserve COVID-19 beds in five government hospitals.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-02-2021 08:56 IST | Created: 06-02-2021 08:56 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

In view of the decreasing cases of COVID-19, the Delhi Government has declared six of its hospitals completely "Non-COVID" hospitals. Along with this, it has also been decided to reduce the number of reserve COVID-19 beds in five government hospitals. The order has been issued by the Health Department of the Delhi Government, which will come into force with immediate effect, according to the Delhi Health Department.

According to the order, the hospitals of which have been declared completely COVID-19 free are--Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital, Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital, Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital, Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital, Acharya Shree Bhikshu Hospital and SRC Hospital. Hospitals in which the number of COVID beds have been reduced are--Lok Nayak Hospital (300 COVID-19 beds have been reduced), Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital (500 beds reduced), Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital (50 beds reduced), Burari Hospital (320 beds reduced) and Ambedkar Nagar Hospital (300 beds reduced).

Delhi has reported a total of 1,194 active COVID-19 cases, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

