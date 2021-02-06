Left Menu

Over 6.73 healthcare, frontline workers inoculated in UP till date: Official

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 06-02-2021 18:04 IST | Created: 06-02-2021 17:30 IST
Over 6.73 healthcare, frontline workers inoculated in UP till date: Official
Representative Image. Image Credit: Pixabay

Over 6.73 lakh healthcare and frontline workers have been given the first dose of anti-Covid vaccine in Uttar Pradesh till date, a senior official said on Saturday.

The number of people inoculated against the pandemic disease in Uttar Pradesh till Saturday is highest in the country, Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Amit Mohan Prasad said. The first dose of Covid vaccine is being given to people in the state and on Friday, a total of 84,109 healthcare and frontline workers were given the vaccine shots, he added.

Out of the people inoculated on Saturday, 47,714 were healthcare workers and 36,395 frontline workers, he said, adding altogether 6,73,201 people have been given the first shot of the vaccine in the state so far.

The frontline workers, whose vaccination started on Friday, will now be given inoculated on February 11, 12 and 18.

The first dose of vaccination for healthcare workers was completed on Friday and those left out because of any reason will be inoculated on February 15, he added.

Prasad said the recovery rate of the state has now gone up to 97.82 per cent.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

WHO chief calls on drug firms to share vaccine-making capacity

Google opens paid-for Australia news platform in drive to undercut Canberra's content payment law

France to start rollout of AstraZeneca vaccine on weekend - Health Minister

Robinhood lifts trading restrictions on all stocks, including GameStop

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Half the England batsmen can't ever play spin like Joe Root does, feels Stokes

A great strokemaker himself, star all-rounder Ben Stokes is in awe of Joe Roots ability to play spin bowling, saying on Saturday that half of England teams batsmen cant tackle the tweakers like their captain does.Playing in his 100th Test, ...

Pfizer applies to register COVID-19 vaccine in Brazil

Brazilian health regulator Anvisa said on Saturday that Pfizer Inc has applied for full regulatory approval of its COVID-19 vaccine developed with BioNTech Se.This is the second vaccine submitted for registration in Brazil. AstraZeneca Plc ...

WRAPUP 7-Thousands protest Myanmar coup despite internet ban

Thousands of people took to the streets of Yangon on Saturday to denounce this weeks coup and demand the release of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi despite a blockade on the internet by the junta.In an upwelling of anger in the countrys lar...

Activists in Beirut protest killing of Hezbollah critic Lokman Slim

Around a hundred activists rallied in downtown Beirut on Saturday to protest the killing of prominent Hezbollah critic Lokman Slim and to demand a transparent investigation.Slim, a Shiite publisher in his late fifties, ran a research centre...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021