Federal executions likely superspreader

Records obtained by The Associated Press show employees at the Indiana prison complex where the 13 executions were carried out over six months had contact with inmates and other people infected with the coronavirus.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 06-02-2021 20:54 IST | Created: 06-02-2021 20:54 IST
The executions at the end of Donald Trump's presidency likely acted as a superspreader event. That's according to records reviewed by The Associated Press. It was something health experts had warned could happen when the Justice Department insisted on resuming executions during a pandemic. Of the 47 people on death row, 33 tested positive for the coronavirus between Dec. 16-20. Guards were ill. Traveling prisons staff on the execution team caught the virus. So did media witnesses, who may have unknowingly infected others when they returned home because they were never told about the spreading cases. Records obtained by The Associated Press show employees at the Indiana prison complex where the 13 executions were carried out over six months had contact with inmates and other people infected with the coronavirus. However, they refused testing, declined to participate in contact tracing and were still permitted to return to their work assignments. The Bureau of Prisons has repeatedly refused to say how many people tested positive for the coronavirus after the last three federal executions last month.

___ THE VIRUS OUTBREAK: AP analysis: Federal executions likely a COVID-19 superspreader. California adding more mass vaccination clinics. China gives broader approval for the domestic-made Sinovac coronavirus vaccine. Supreme Court: California can't enforce indoor church service ban, but can limit capacity at 25 per cent. Hawaii officials urge against Super Bowl parties after Britain variant detected on Oahu.

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

