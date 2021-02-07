Left Menu

Malaysia reports 3,731 new coronavirus cases, 15 new deaths

Reuters | Kuala Lumpur | Updated: 07-02-2021 15:43 IST | Created: 07-02-2021 15:37 IST
Malaysia reports 3,731 new coronavirus cases, 15 new deaths
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Malaysian health authorities reported 3,731 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, raising the total number of infections so far to 242,452.

There were also 15 new deaths reported, taking the cumulative fatalities to 872.

Also Read: Malaysian court orders release of seized PIA aircraft after dispute with leasing firm resolved

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Divi's Labs Q3 net profit up 31 pc to Rs 471 cr

Australian advisor to Myanmar's Suu Kyi says 'being detained'

Prison Break Season 6’s discontinuation updates, was there 'a room' for Season 7?

French coronavirus cases, hospital numbers ease

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Iran's leader: US must lift sanctions before return to deal

Irans supreme leader says the US must lift all sanctions if it wants Iran to return to the nuclear deal with Western powers, state TV reported Sunday.The televised comments mark Ayatollah Ali Khameneis first since the inauguration of Presid...

Have assured Uttarakhand CM of all assistance: Jal Shakti minister

Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Sunday said that he has spoken to Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat and assured him of all assistance, after a massive glacial burst led to flash floods in Chamoli district.He s...

Massive flood as glacier breaks off at Joshimath, 150 labourers feared dead        

A part of the Nanda Devi glacier broke off at Joshimath in Uttarakhands Chamoli district on Sunday, leading to a massive flood in the Dhauli Ganga river and causing large-scale devastation in the upper reaches of the ecologically fragile Hi...

UK eyes COVID-19 booster in autumn, then annual vaccinations, says minister

A COVID-19 booster and annual vaccinations are very probable, vaccine deployment minister Nadhim Zahawi said on Sunday as countries race to administer jabs in the face of new variants.We see very much probably an annual or a booster in the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021