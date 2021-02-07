Malaysia reports 3,731 new coronavirus cases, 15 new deaths

Malaysia reports 3,731 new coronavirus cases, 15 new deathsReuters | Kuala Lumpur | Updated: 07-02-2021 15:43 IST | Created: 07-02-2021 15:37 IST
Malaysian health authorities reported 3,731 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, raising the total number of infections so far to 242,452.
There were also 15 new deaths reported, taking the cumulative fatalities to 872.
