Two new COVID-19 cases in Noida, recovery rate at 99.47 pc

PTI | Noida | Updated: 07-02-2021 19:18 IST | Created: 07-02-2021 19:18 IST
Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar recorded two new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday that pushed the district's infection tally to 25,399, official data showed.

The active cases in the district came down to 42 from 50 the previous day, while its recovery rate stood at 99.47 per cent, according to the data released by the UP Health Department for a 24-hour period.

Eleven patients got discharged during the period with the overall recoveries reaching 25,266, the fifth highest in the state.

Gautam Buddh Nagar has a death toll of 91 with a mortality rate of 0.35 per cent. The recovery rate of patients reached 99.47 per cent, the statistics showed.

Meanwhile, the number of active COVID-19 cases in UP came down to 3,880 from 4,438 on Saturday while the overall recoveries reached 5,88,818 and the death toll climbed to 8,687 on Sunday, the data showed.

