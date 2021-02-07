Bengal reports 193 new COVID-19 cases, 5 fresh fatalities

West Bengal's COVID-19 tally roseto 5,71,371 on Sunday as 193 more people tested positive forthe infection, while five fresh fatalities pushed the state'scoronavirus death toll to 10,207, a health bulletin said.

Kolkata reported the highest number of new cases at48, followed by North 24 Parganas (46), it said.

North 24 Parganas reported two fresh fatalities, whileKolkata, Hooghly and Uttar Dinajpur registered one death each.

As many as 289 more people were cured of the disease,taking the recovery rate among the coronavirus patients in thestate to 97.37 per cent.

The state now has 4,794 active cases, while 5,56,370people have recovered from the disease so far.

West Bengal has so far tested over 81.50 lakh samplesfor COVID-19, including 22,365 in the last 24 hours.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)