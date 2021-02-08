South Korea's daily new cases drop under 300

Left Menu

South Koreas daily tally of newly confirmed coronavirus cases has fallen below 300 for the first time in more than two months as authorities slightly ease tough physical distancing rules in the country. South Koreas virus caseload has gradually slowed in recent weeks amid stringent social distancing rules.

PTI | Seoul | Updated: 08-02-2021 08:43 IST | Created: 08-02-2021 08:43 IST
South Korea's daily tally of newly confirmed coronavirus cases has fallen below 300 for the first time in more than two months as authorities slightly ease tough physical distancing rules in the country. Authorities on Monday reported 289 new infections in the past 24-hour period. That is the first time the daily number has been under 300 since November 23. South Korea's virus caseload has gradually slowed in recent weeks amid stringent social distancing rules. On Monday, officials began allowing restaurants, coffee shops, indoor gyms and other facilities outside the densely populous Seoul metropolitan region to stay open an hour longer. Authorities say they'll maintain a ban on social gatherings of five or more people throughout the Lunar New Year holidays.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

