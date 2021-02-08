Left Menu

All migrants living in UK eligible for COVID-19 vaccine

Migrants living in Britain will be eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccines regardless of whether they have the legal right to live and work in the country, the government said on Monday, adding that getting the shot would not trigger immigration checks.

Reuters | London | Updated: 08-02-2021 16:26 IST | Created: 08-02-2021 16:16 IST
All migrants living in UK eligible for COVID-19 vaccine
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Migrants living in Britain will be eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccines regardless of whether they have the legal right to live and work in the country, the government said on Monday, adding that getting the shot would not trigger immigration checks. The Daily Mail newspaper has reported that those living in Britain who entered the country illegally would be encouraged to register with their local doctor so they could be vaccinated when their turn comes.

Asked about that report, which described the policy as an "amnesty", a government spokeswoman said: "Coronavirus vaccines will be offered to everyone living in the UK free of charge, regardless of immigration status. "Those registered with a GP (General Practitioner) are being contacted at the earliest opportunity and we are working closely with partners and external organisations to contact those who are not registered with a GP to ensure they are also offered the vaccine."

The government said patients undergoing vaccinations, treatment or testing for the coronavirus were not subject to immigration status checks. Britain has already given first vaccine shots to more than 12 million people. The vaccination programme is running ahead of its European peers, in part due because Britain was the first to approve shots from Pfizer and AstraZeneca.

Britain's vaccination strategy makes no formal priority of migrants, instead focusing on reaching the eldest and most vulnerable first. However, some European countries have made a priority of vaccinating refugees, given the risk that new arrivals being housed in asylum centres could spread infection.

In Germany, asylum seekers have been included in the second group to be vaccinated - along with people over 70 and police officers - and should start getting shots in March, according to the government's vaccination strategy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. administers 41.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

Reliance buys two-thirds of own gas from KG-D6; GAIL, Shell among other buyers

VerSe Innovation raises another $100 million from QIA, Glade Brook Capital Partners

11 merchant bankers in fray for managing Govt's 26.12% stake sale in Tata Comm

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. says to re-engage with top U.N. human rights forum

The United States will participate as an observer in the U.N. Human Rights Council, which it quit in June 2018 under the Trump administration, while seeking reforms, a U.S. envoy told the Geneva forum on Monday.Mark Cassayre, U.S. charge da...

EU's Borrell Moscow trip cannot be judged a failure, Commission says

The European Unions chief executive Ursula von der Leyen has full confidence in the blocs top diplomat Josep Borrell despite a difficult trip to Moscow on Friday during which Russia expelled EU diplomats, the European Commission said on Mon...

India to have 17 Rafale jets by March; entire fleet by 2022: Rajnath Singh

India will have 17 Rafale jets by March this year and the entire fleet of the fighter aircraft bought by the country will reach by April 2022.In 2016, India had signed an inter-governmental agreement with France to procure 36-Rafale Jet air...

Motorists on highway warned of wild elephants

Udhagamandalam, Feb 8 PTI The Forest Department onMonday warned motorists on the Manjoor-Coimbatore highway ofmovement of a herd of wild elephants.The 50-km stretch between Manoor-Coimbatore runs through aforest. Therefore, there would be e...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021