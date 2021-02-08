Argentina detects first cases of Brazilian coronavirus variants

Argentina detects first cases of Brazilian coronavirus variantsReuters | Buenos Aires | Updated: 08-02-2021 18:29 IST | Created: 08-02-2021 18:29 IST
Argentina has detected the first cases of two Brazilian variants of the coronavirus in travelers from the neighboring nation, the government said on Monday.
"The Amazonas P1 variant was recently detected in two samples, and the Rio de Janeiro P2 variant in two other travelers. All of them from Brazil," Argentina's Minister of Health Ginés González García said in a tweet.
Argentina, which is ramping up its vaccination program with Russia's Sputnik V vaccine, has recorded nearly 2 million confirmed cases of COVID-19, with a total of 49,171 deaths.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Russia
- Brazil
- Sputnik V vaccine
- Brazilian
- Argentina
ALSO READ
US condemns Russia's use of harsh tactics against protesters, journalists
Soccer-Brazilian club condemns attack on team bus
Police crack down on Russian protests against jailing of Kremlin foe Navalny
Brazilian state Amazonas announces movement restrictions due to surging COVID-19 cases
Russia reports 21,127 new coronavirus cases, 491 deaths