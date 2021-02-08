43 new COVID-19 cases recorded in J-K

Left Menu

Jammu and Kashmir recorded 43 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, taking the infection tally to 1,24,952, officials said. No fresh COVID-19 death was reported in the last 24 hours, they said.Of the new cases, seven were from the Jammu division and 36 from the Kashmir division, officials said.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 08-02-2021 18:59 IST | Created: 08-02-2021 18:59 IST
Of the new cases, seven were from the Jammu division and 36 from the Kashmir division, officials said. Srinagar district recorded the highest 20 cases, including two travellers.

While 12 districts did not report any new case, seven others had fresh cases in the single digits, they said.

The number of active cases stands at 593, while 1,22,415 patients have recovered so far, the officials said.

The COVID-19 death toll stands at 1,944, they added. PTI SSB TDSTDS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

