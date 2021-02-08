MP: Vaccination drive for 3.31 lakh frontline workers begins

A COVID-19 vaccination drive forover 3.31 lakh frontline workers began across 825 centres inMadhya Pradesh on Monday, with a state minister informing thatdoses would be administered four days a week.

MP health minister Prabhuram Choudhary, who inspectedthe site to check arrangements, said the frontline workers whowill be covered during this drive include police and revenuedepartment staff.

He said 3.31 lakh frontline workers have registeredfor the vaccine, and the drive will take place four days aweek.

''I found laid down norms and protocol being followedat the all the sites,'' he added.

