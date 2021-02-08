Left Menu

Mumbai sees 399 COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths; 7,133 vaccinated

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 08-02-2021 21:09 IST | Created: 08-02-2021 21:08 IST
The number of COVID-19 cases inMumbai increased by 399 on Monday, while the toll rose bythree, the second time the daily addition of fatalities wasthis low since April last year, an official said.

The metropolis now has a caseload of 3,12,273,including 11,393 deaths, while 2,94,630 people have beendischarged, leaving it with 5,335 active cases, he added.

On January 3 this year, the city had seen a low ofthree deaths from the infection, the official pointed out.

During the day, 502 people were discharged, and thecase doubling time now stands at 574 days, he said.

A BMC official said 7,133 people, comprising 4,502health care and 2,631 frontline workers, were vaccinatedagainst COVID-19 in 21 centres during the day.

With this, the number of people who have beenadministered vaccine doses in the country's financial capitalhas increased to 82,884.

