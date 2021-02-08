Left Menu

COVID-19 in Delhi: 125 fresh cases; positivity rate 0.23 pc

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-02-2021 21:55 IST | Created: 08-02-2021 21:54 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Delhi recorded 125 fresh COVID-19 cases on Monday, while the death toll rose to 10,882 with three more fatalities, even as the positivity rate stood at 0.23 per cent.

The 125 new cases came out of the 55,390 tests conducted the previous day.

The positivity rate stood at 0.23 per cent, according to a bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.

The infection tally in the city rose to 6,36,160 and the death toll mounted to 10,882 with three new fatalities, authorities said.

The active cases tally on Monday dropped to 1,096 from 1,112 the previous day, according to the bulletin.

The total number of tests conducted the previous day, included 42,524 RT-PCR tests and 12,866 rapid antigen tests, the bulletin said.

The city had recorded 96 coronavirus cases on January 27, the lowest in over nine months, and the first time the daily incidence count had stood below the 100-mark in that month.

On Friday and Sunday, two deaths were reported in the national capital, same as on February 2, which was the lowest in the last 10 months.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

