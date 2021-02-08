265 new COVID-19 cases in Chhattisgarh, 3 deaths

Chhattisgarh's COVID-19 tally roseto 3,07,790 on Monday with the addition of 265 new cases,while the death toll went up by three to 3,744, a Healthdepartment official said.

The number of recoveries reached 2,99,856 after 26people were discharged from hospitals while 336 otherscompleted their home isolation stay during the day, leavingthe state with 4,190 active cases, he said.

''Raipur district reported 70 new cases, taking itstotal count to 54,217, including 787 deaths. Durg district saw37 new cases and Korba 19, among other districts,'' he said.

Of the three fatalities, two deaths occurred on Mondayand one on Sunday, he added.

With 24,768 new tests, the number of samples testedfor coronavirus so far in Chhattisgarh went up to 43,92,640.

