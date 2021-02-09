Left Menu

Brazil eyes new 3-month aid package worth $1.1 bln a month -source

Brazil's government is preparing a fresh round of emergency cash transfers to millions of poor and vulnerable people, which would be smaller than last year's and come with more strings attached, a source directly involved in negotiations told Reuters on Monday. The proposed three monthly installments of 200 reais ($37) would be aimed at millions of informal workers not already signed up for the "Bolsa Familia" benefit scheme, and will cost around 6 billion reais ($1.1 bln) a month.

Brazil's government is preparing a fresh round of emergency cash transfers to millions of poor and vulnerable people, which would be smaller than last year's and come with more strings attached, a source directly involved in negotiations told Reuters on Monday.

The proposed three monthly installments of 200 reais ($37) would be aimed at millions of informal workers not already signed up for the "Bolsa Familia" benefit scheme, and will cost around 6 billion reais ($1.1 bln) a month. The government source confirmed a story first reported by newspaper Folha de S. Paulo late on Sunday. Folha reported that program will be called the 'Productive Inclusion Bonus', or its Portuguese acronym 'BIP'.

Arthur Lira, the newly-elected speaker of the lower house, tweeted on Monday morning that both chambers and the executive branch must draw up a "viable" program "for those who need it most," while "always respecting the spending cap." Later on Monday, Senate leader Rodrigo Pacheco told GloboNews he was very optimistic that a package could be put together this week, but stressed it must be compatible with keeping the public finances under control.

The government's constitutional spending ceiling limits the growth in public spending to the previous year's rate of inflation. Economy Minister Paulo Guedes insists it is the government's fiscal "super anchor" and must not be breached. In response to the COVID-19 pandemic last year, Brazil unveiled an emergency aid program for millions of poor families worth around 322 billion reais. The cash transfers expired on Dec. 31, but pressure is building to revive them in some form.

Last year's emergency spending was approved under a "state of calamity" budget and was not subject to the usual budget rules, which meant the cap was not officially broken. Financial markets have become unnerved that the cap could break this year if the government revives emergency pandemic stimulus, pushing up market-based interest rates and pushing down the currency.

($1 = 5.40 reais)

